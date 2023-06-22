MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man reportedly told police that his associate allegedly called in a bomb threat to Walmart in order to “create a diversion” so that he and the other man could steal air conditioning units.

Stephen Drinkard Jr., 37, was arrested on Wednesday on felony charges of assisting a criminal.

The Muncie Police Department reported that on May 31, at approximately 10:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 1501 E. 29th Street in reference to a bomb threat.

Dispatchers reported that an unknown subject claimed there was a bomb inside the Walmart and to “get everyone out.” The subject also reportedly threatened to “shoot everyone as they come out.”

A search of the Walmart turned up no explosives.

According to court documents, investigators traced the bomb threat call to Drinkard’s phone. Investigators took Drinkard in for questioning on Wednesday, with Drinkard at first denying having any part in the bomb threat.

Court documents detail that Drinkard ended up admitting to knowing that the bomb threat was made on his cell phone after investigators produced proof that linked the call to Drinkard’s phone.

Drinkard told detectives it wasn’t him who made the call, however. Drinkard pinned the bomb threat instead on another man who Drinkard said used his phone to make the call.

Drinkard said the bomb threat was part of a plan to create a diversion and distract Muncie police while the two stole air conditioners from residences on the city’s south side, according to the documents.

Drinkard is being held in Delaware County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

He faces between one and six years in prison if convicted.

At this time, Muncie police have not announce any additional arrests in this case.