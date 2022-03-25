MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty in a homicide stemming from a drug house holdup turned lethal in 2017.

Doyle R. Wilson Jr. was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary in a jury trial on March 1.

According to court documents, Wilson was found guilty of being involved in the shooting death of Zack Farmer that occurred in the 800 block of W. Main Street around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2017. Farmer, who was from Middleton, was reportedly found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Previous reports indicate the W. Main Street home was a “trap house” with large quantity of drugs and money. Wilson, along with Marcus Hanyard, were said to have planned to rob the home. The burglary attempt led to the death of Farmer.

Hanyard, also of Muncie, was previously sentenced to 55 years after being found guilty of murder in connection to the case.

Court documents called the death of Farmer “senseless and tragic” but pointed out that evidence revealed the victim was involved “to some degree” in a criminal enterprise to obtain and sell drugs.

“The world that existed within the walls of the house on West Main Street where he was killed evolved around drugs, guns and money,” the sentencing order states. “When one walks through the door to the violent underworld of the drug culture, there is a high degree of risk that is being taken.”

Despite the verdict and sentencing, Wilson continued to proclaim his innocence. Court documents state that factual information was corrected to show that Wilson “did not enter the residence” but “was actively involved in the planning and commission of these crimes in spite of his claims of innocence.”

In the sentencing order, the judge stated Wilson took steps to conceal the crime and eliminate evidence along with obtaining information to be used in the crime, scouting the location of the crime scene in days prior to the murder and obtaining a firearm which Wilson and Hanyard took to a local gun shop to practice with.

After Farmer’s murder, the sentencing order said Wilson tried to conceal the crime by hiding out in Indianapolis with the wounded Hanyard and took steps to sell the handgun he had acquired.

Other individuals have also been charged in connection with Farmer’s death including two men, Hunter Hess and Isaiah Davis, who were arrested for misleading police.