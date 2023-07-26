INDIANAPOLIS — A Muncie man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The release on Wednesday named 22-year-old Anson O’Neal as the suspect who pleaded guilty.

Court documents stated on January 31, 2022, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Munice police officers executed a search warrant at O’Neal’s Muncie home.

Officers found bags of meth in multiple locations throughout the home, including under the floor mat outside the front door, a bedroom safe and in a closet. The three bags of meth found on a closet self were stored on top of two loaded guns.

A total of approximately 890 grams of meth were seized from the home.

O’Neal also had 63 grams of fentanyl, over $19,000 in cash and a total of six firearms including an AR-15 style rifle. He admitted to the drug possession with intent to distribute and that he had guns to help in trafficking activities.

“Dealers of deadly drugs, armed with deadly weapons, are a poison in our communities,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who choose to endanger our families to further their own greed will be identified and prosecuted. With our federal, state, and local partners, we are committed to dismantling these operations and ensuring that dangerous criminals are taken off our streets and held accountable for their actions.”

The DEA and Muncie Police investigated this case. The judge ordered that O’neal be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from prison.

According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Six out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets now contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.