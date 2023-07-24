RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping, a Level 5 felony, after attempting to lure three kids into a van while impersonating a police officer, according to documents filed in Randolph County earlier this month.

On July 10, a Saratoga woman called Randolph County dispatchers about a possible child abduction involving her three grandchildren, ages 8, 9 and 10.

After talking with the woman, officers reported that a man, later identified as Kevin Jameson, reportedly drove up to the children near the Saratoga Lions Club in a black SUB, telling the children he was a police officer.

According to the documents, Jameson reportedly asked the children “if they wanted to ride in his cop car (meaning the car he was driving.) He proceeded to show the children a video of what appeared to be a crime going on” on his phone. After the children refused, they went to their grandmother’s house and saw the SUV travel north.

After an investigation, and interviewing members of the Saratoga community, they identified Jameson and found that he was on probation for a “conviction for attempted kidnapping” in Delaware County. The documents state that the grandchildren saw a picture of Jameson and his vehicle, identified as a 2011 Black Chevy Traverse, and confirmed it was the person and vehicle involved in the incident.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 while a jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.