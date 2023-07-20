MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man could be facing one to six years in jail after being accused of spanking a neighbor’s child.

David Miller, 49, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a preliminary charge of battery, a Level 5 felony. Level 5 felonies carry a sentencing range of one to six years in Indiana, if the defendant is found guilty.

According to a report by the Muncie Police Department, officers were called to W. Wisteria Lane on Tuesday at approximately 8:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported that Miller spanked his 3-year-old son.

Police reported the child had a “large red mark on his bottom.”

The child’s father said the boy was crying “as if he was in severe pain,” according to the police report.

Miller reportedly admitted to spanking the 3-year-old along with picking the child up by the arm.

Police took Miller into custody and transported him to the Delaware County Jail.

Court records indicate that official charges have not yet been filed in Miller’s arrest. Final charging is decided by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.