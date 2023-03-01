MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is under arrest after fleeing from police in a stolen Chrysler Sebring and crashing into a tree.

Joshua Little, 43, faces a slew of felony charges including dealing cocaine, dealing meth, burglary, auto theft and resisting law enforcement. Little also had active warrants out at the time of his arrest.

Booking photo of Joshua Little

According to court documents, officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a Goodwill on E. 29th Street on Saturday morning where a stolen Chrysler Sebring was spotted in the parking lot. While police went inside to speak to a manager about the vehicle, Little reportedly ran out of the store and jumped into the Sebring.

Police said Little peeled out at a high rate of speed with officers in pursuit. Little didn’t make it far, however, before crashing into a tree.

Little reportedly fled from officers on foot but was apprehended and placed in handcuffs. A search of the stolen Sebring allegedly uncovered 35 cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride pills, three boxes of cannabis concentrate, 10.7 grams of meth, 35.6 grams of marijuana and 15 grams of a “brown powder substance.”

Little reportedly had visible scrapes on his hands and knees after the pursuit. He was booked into the Delaware County Jail.

