MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been arrested and charged with murder after he showed police where to find a body along the Cardinal Greenway trail.

Jason De’Andre Harris, 32, is facing charges of murder, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

Jason De’Andre Harris

On Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 2000 block of South Clark Street in regard to a missing person report. A man told police he and Harris went to a party the night before and had a verbal altercation upon returning home, per court documents. The man went on to tell police that Harris pulled a gun on him during the altercation and threatened his life. He added that the homeowner, Erik Sparks, wanted Harris to leave, documents state. When the man woke up, Harris was there but Sparks was gone.

During his initial interview with police, Harris admitted that he and Sparks left the home together and stopped at the Cardinal Greenway trail near a Red Lobster restaurant to urinate, according to court records. He said while on the trail, someone put both of them on their knees and shot Sparks in the head. Harris told police he was worried officers would not believe his story so he dragged Sparks to the woods and covered him with snow.

Police said Harris took officers to the trail and showed them where Sparks’ body was. Harris later admitted to police that he had an argument with Sparks in the car, made him stop, walked him down the trail at gunpoint and shot him, per court documents. Harris claimed he blacked out and came to after realizing what he had done.

Anyone with additional information should call the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at (765) 747-4867.