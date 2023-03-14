MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie arrested a man accused of giving meth to a teenager and seducing her.

The FBI contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a tip about Michael Wade Taylor, 45, in early March. According to the tip, a witness had photographic proof of the sexual activity.

Investigators in Delaware County then learned Taylor was a sex offender out of Florida who was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. According to court documents, he had not registered since 2017.

When police showed up at Taylor’s Muncie home on March 6, they said someone tipped him off about police arriving, and he had ran off into a nearby field with the teenage victim before being taken into custody.

Other witnesses said there were partially nude photos and video of the teenager on Taylor’s phone. Police said while in their custody, Taylor bent his phone to the point of breaking.

The victim told police her sexual relationship with Taylor had been going on for about three months, and she had used meth with him several times and acid at least once.

Taylor has been charged with the following felonies: child seduction, failure to register as a sex offender, neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine.