MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been charged after police claim he fired a gun in Muncie after witnesses said he was trying to protect himself and his girlfriend from another man.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, 28-year-old Malik Wilson was charged with one count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

On Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of South Jefferson Street and East 5th Street on a possible shooting. According to the documents, there were several 9mm shell casings found on the street and a car nearby was struck by several bullets.

According to the documents, multiple witnesses brought forward video footage of the alleged incident. One of the videos showed a man firing a handgun in the middle of the road towards the south.

The man, who an additional witness said was Wilson, reportedly ran behind a tree while continuing to fire a handgun. This comes after the man, as well as a woman, were shown walking together on 5th Street and on South Jefferson.

The documents said that an additional witness told police that they gave a Glock Gen 5 to Wilson for protection. The witness claimed that Wilson needed protection after a man was shooting at them in the apartment they were staying in, located on South Madison in Muncie. An additional witness said that Wilson was shooting at the man during the Sept. 1 incident.

When police conducted a search of the apartment that Wilson and his girlfriend were staying in, the documents state that they found “several individually packaged wrappers containing a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin.”

When the apartment was searched, police also arrested and charged the leaseholders, 29-year-old James Atkinson and 33-year-old Ashley Conwell, on one count each of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Officials said that the charges stem from multiple priors that occurred at the apartment “including two instances where shots had been fired” at the apartment.

“Officers learned from the leasing office they have received multiple complaints regarding (Atkinson and Conwell) and the company that they keep,” their affidavit for probable cause read. “Some of the complaints have even been in regards to occupants (of the residence) flashing and pointing guns at people.”

After the apartment search, Wilson was arrested. Officials said he later admitted to police that he shot “to defend himself after someone upped a gun at him first.” According to the documents, Wilson had a previous conviction in December 2016 for one count of battery with serious bodily injury.