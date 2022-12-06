MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in Madison County for thefts.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said in a release Tuesday that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Caleb Shaw, who is wanted for multiple thefts and unauthorized entry of motor vehicles.

“It should be noted Shaw has a history of carrying a firearm and multiple handguns have been stolen in the last week in Madison County from vehicles,” said Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on Shaw’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.