INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a shots fired incident at Thompson Park on the southeast side.

One eyewitness, Shelby, was sitting in her car with her 7-year-old daughter when gunfire broke out just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night.

“It is terrifying because in a split second you can be seriously injured or killed and I had my daughter with me and I am pregnant,” said Shelby.

“I heard a gunshot probably 10-15 times.”

Two of those bullets landed on Zach Miller’s property across the street.

“My father-in-law came to pick up his camper and he couldn’t open the door,” said Miller.

“He started looking at it and there is a bullet hole right through the top.”

The other bullet hit his home.

“Straight through the wall, into the refrigerator and it is stuck in the door. It is still in the door,” said Miller.

Shelby said the crowd at the park scattered and the male shooter bolted.

“He put it in his backpack and he ran and got into a Buick or something, but it happened really fast,” said Shelby.

Shelby said she believes the shooting could have stemmed from a basketball game at the park. But, Shelby and her daughter had to hide on the floorboard to save their lives.

“As soon as I heard and realized what was going on I made her lay down in my car on the floorboard,” said Shelby.

“I tried to duck and still keep my eye out.”

Miller said this is the second shooting at the park in two years. He said he feels like he has to look over his shoulder at his own home.

“Kinda blessed it is right here because if it was just on the other side of the house that is where the two girls sleep,” said Miller.

The two parents are happy their children weren’t hurt.

“My daughter said ‘Mommy, I love you. I don’t want to ever go back to that park,’ and I promised her that we wouldn’t,” said Shelby.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured.

“Somebody really could’ve gotten hurt and it seems careless and people don’t care about life,” said Miller.

IMPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

“I feel like there should be more security at that park now,” said Shelby.