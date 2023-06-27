INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of woman murdered in Broad Ripple pleads for the public’s help to catch the person responsible for the triple homicide in the popular entertainment district over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a shooting in the heart of Broad Ripple left three people dead, including 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer.

Provided photo of Kaleyia Preer

“I’m torn up because I’m the one that will never get to see my baby again,” said the victim’s mother.

Kaleyia’s mother asked that we not show her face or her tears because her daughter’s killer hasn’t been found.

Kaleyia and her mother spoke for the last time as Kaleiya left their home and headed to Broad Ripple Saturday night.

“She didn’t really even like going out in that area, but she hadn’t gone out in a while because he fathers in the hospital. I came home Saturday and she said she was going to go out with friends and have fun and I said, ‘Be safe’ and I never saw her again,” said the mother.

A 24-year-old named Tywain Henning and 22-year-old Christopher Wilson Junior were also killed in the shooting. A fourth victim was hospitalized.

Kaleyia’s mother doesn’t believe her daughter knew the other victims.

Kaleyia also did not have any criminal history and may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“They just took away something beautiful from the world. She didn’t even get a chance to get started and everybody that knew her loved her and now she’s gone,” said the mother.

Police said the cause of the violence remains under investigation, but cell phone video being shared on social media shows a large fight that nearly knocked over a construction fence on Broad Ripple avenue before the shooting.

It’s not clear if any of the victims were actually involved in that fight.

Police said hundreds of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, but they’re still asking for help solving the case

“That’s all me and her father and family wants is justice for my child because she didn’t deserve this,” said the mother. “These kids don’t know how to solve conflicts and that’s why so much stuff is happening and I’m just sad my baby got wrapped up in it.”

So far police have still not released any detailed suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.