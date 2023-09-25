MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Mooresville are asking the public to stay vigilant and come forward with any information regarding a string of overnight car break-ins.

According to a Facebook post from the Mooresville Police Department, officers are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 7 a.m. Monday throughout the town.

MPD gave a list of the following neighborhoods that were affected:

Karrington Estates,

Crafton Meadows,

Roberson Woods, and

Knightsbridge.

“Residents of these neighborhoods are being asked to check their Ring doorbell footage and other security devices for possible videos/photos of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area during this timeframe,” MPD said in the post.

Anyone with information on the break-ins, including suspect knowledge or footage of the crimes, is being asked to call MPD Det. McDaniel at (317) 831-3434 or email him at mmcdaniel@pd.Mooresville.in.gov.

Alternatively, MPD said citizens can make anonymous tips by calling (317) 831-3434 and selecting option 4.

MPD ended its post with a warning to Mooresville residents.

“REMINDER: Please do not leave belongings inside your vehicles overnight!” – Mooresville PD