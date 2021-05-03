Money stolen after ATM ripped open; suspects sought by IMPD

Surveillance images of suspects wanted in ATM robbery (provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS––Indianapolis police are seeking individuals responsible for breaking into an ATM on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is looking for information about three suspects who are now wanted for theft from The Huntington Bank at 6714 Rockville Road.

IMPD said around 3 a.m. on February 13, three suspects used a stolen 2003 White Ford F250 truck and used a hook on the bank ATM to rip it open.

Police said a large amount of cash was taken and the stolen truck was recovered nearby.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at

317-262-TIPS (8477).