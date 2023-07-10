MITCHELL, Ind. — A 42-year-old woman is under arrest after police discovered children living in a home filled with dead rabbits, malnourished animals and dogs kept in crates that were filled with feces.

Amanda Chastain of Mitchell is being held in Lawrence County Jail on two counts of neglect of a dependent along with 17 counts of animal neglect.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, animal control was called out to Chastain’s home in the 12000 block of S. Meridian Road in Mitchell after reports of small pets being neglected. Animal control officers arrived on Thursday to discover several dead rabbits on the porch.

Amanda Chastain | Lawrence Co. Sheriff

After speaking with Chastain, the animal control officer was given permission to search the property, according to the sheriff’s department, which led to even more deplorable conditions being found.

Authorities said multiple dead rabbits were found elsewhere on the property along with rabbits and a chinchilla that were alive but “very malnourished,” according to animal control officers.

Dogs were also found being kept in crates that had several inches of feces within them, authorities reported.

The sheriff’s department reported the home being “unkempt” and in “very poor condition for healthy, safe habitation.” At least one of the dead rabbits was found inside the home, authorities reported.

Chastain was arrested after authorities discovered that two juvenile children were living in the unhealthy home.

The children were placed with family members in a safer environment, the sheriff’s department said.

The White River Humane Society took possession of the dogs while two rabbits and the chinchilla were taken by animal fosters.