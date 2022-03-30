BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The homicide of a prominent Hendricks County surgeon remains unsolved to this day.

Now, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in hopes of cracking the case.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Dr. Dean Maar was found dead in his home in the 5400 block of North County Road 1000E near Brownsburg.

The sheriff’s office previously said the killing was the result of a home invasion. According to his obituary, Maar died “defending his family from an act of senseless violence.” He was preparing a Thanksgiving dinner when he “confronted the armed attackers and sacrificed his life.”

Maar’s home was at the end of a private drive, tucked away and not visible from the road. Those who knew him said he was an avid outdoorsman who worked for OrthoIndy. He liked to hunt and collect guns.

Family members said three guns were unaccounted for:

Limcat Razorcat 9mm

Limcat Wildcat 9mm

Wilson Combat Professional .45 cal.

Wilson Combat Professional .45 cal./photo via Hendricks County Sheriff’s Dept.

Limcat Wildcat 9mm/photo via Hendricks County Sheriff’s Dept.

Limcat Razorcat 9mm/photo via Hendricks County Sheriff’s Dept.

Anyone with information about the firearms or the investigation should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 317.745.4270 and refer to case number 19-9241.