AVON, Ind. — It’s been three years since anyone saw Najah Ferrell.

The 30-year-old mother of two was last seen at her apartment in Avon and was reported missing on March 15 of 2019 after she didn’t show up to her new job or pick her kids up from school.

On March 23, some of her belongings were found near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Police then found her car on March 26 in a parking lot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On April 9, a fisherman found Ferrell’s foot in a pond in Crown Point.

For Ferrell’s mother, Paula Gholson, she said the only way she’s been able to carry on over the past three years is because of her faith.

“I can’t tell you how I do it in words,” Gholson said. “I believe it’s the supernatural power that it gives you to keep you going.”

What happened to Ferrell remains a mystery.

“It’s horrific, it’s overwhelming, it’s nothing that the mind should have to really, really conceive or rationalize because you really can’t,” Gholson said.

Ferrell left behind two sons, 15-year-old Thomas and 9-year-old Kadin, who now only have memories of their mother.

“She was a joyful person. She like to have fun with everybody,” Thomas recalled. “If we have an event going on, she wanted to be the person that’s in the middle. She wanted all the spotlight on her.”

Paula said seeing Ferrell’s two kids grow up without their mom is one of the most painful things for her. It makes it even worse to think that someone took their mother from them.

“Whatever you did, you really didn’t think about her life. You thought about your own, and it was a selfish act,” Gholson said.

The family would like to see more time dedicated to Najah’s case. Even three years later, they believe someone knows something, and they want that person or persons to come forward.

“We won’t stop if it takes my lifetime. We’re coming. We’re going to continue to move forward,” Gholson said.

Avon police said they continue to investigate Najah’s case but didn’t have any updates.

Anyone who knows anything is urged to give CrimeStoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS.