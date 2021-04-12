Middletown man arrested after stolen truck with bullet holes found abandoned in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A 20-year-old Middletown man was arrested on gun-related charges Sunday after a stolen truck was found abandoned on the side of the road in Zionsville.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Willow Road and Becker Drive after someone reported that a pickup truck was pulled to the side of the road and a person was seen running from the truck and into the woods.

According to the Zionsville Police Department, officers found multiple bullet holes in the truck’s passenger side door and window, as well as an empty handgun holster.

ZPD made contact with the agency from which the pickup truck was registered, Middletown,

Indiana. The Middletown Police Department advised that the truck was stolen and that the theft suspect, Christopher Keesling, was also being investigated for the theft of a handgun.

Zionsville police deployed canine units and drones to find the driver that fled on foot. Keesling was spotted in downtown Zionsville by a unit canvassing the area. Police say he fled again and was tracked down by a canine unit. Officers found Keesling hiding in a bush near 70 E. Pine Street and took him into custody without incident, according to ZPD.

Police say a handgun that matched the firearm reported stolen was found in the bush Keesling was hiding in.

Keesling was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail on the following charges:

Felony theft of a firearm

Misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic batterer

Misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license

Anyone with further information should contact ZPD Lieutenant Drake Sterling at 317‐873‐5967.