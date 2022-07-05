INDIANAPOLIS – Two men shoved a worker and stole several cell phones during a robbery at a store in the Circle Centre Mall.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the men entered “Dial N Style,” 49 W. Maryland St., just after 2:30 p.m. on June 22.

The men demanded an employee hand over a phone; when the worker refused, one of the men took it from his hand and pushed him, police said.

Image via IMPD/Crime Stoppers

The two men then swiped several phones from a display case and left the store. Police released a surveillance image of the individuals.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).