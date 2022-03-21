INDIANAPOLIS — The names of the two men shot to death near a south side YMCA have been released.

Late Saturday night, Indianapolis police were called to the Arthur Baxter branch of the YMCA, near Shelby Street and Stop 11 Road, and found two men shot. Both died from their injuries.

“As a community we are sad to say the least. It’s a shock,” said Peter Thawnghmung with Chin Community of Indiana.

Thawnghmung said the two men killed, identified as 21-year-old Thawng Ceu and 18-year-old Boi Nge, were members of the Chin community.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, but the violence is surprising because the numbers show homicides involving Asian victims are rare in the city. The deaths are the first homicides of 2022 in Indianapolis with Asian victims.

While nearly 30,000 Chin and Burmese live in the area, numbers by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show that out of 516 homicides in 2020 and 2021, only five involved Asian victims — less than 1%.

“We are generally a peaceful community. You’ll see in crime statistics, violent crime in our area is not very high,” said Thawnghmung.

“It really speaks to the unprecedented public safety crisis we’re seeing,” said Paul Annee.

Annee, the councilman who represents the district where the double homicide took place, stressed over the weekend that no one is immune from violence.

“I think this reminds all of us that no matter where you live, every corner of Marion County is facing violent crime,” said Annee.

Police did confirm a third man who showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound was connected to the killings. He is expected to survive.

Leaders in the Chin community hope police are right when they claim the shooting does not appear to be random.

“I feel and hope this is isolated because something like this hasn’t happened before, and we don’t have a high crime rate,” said Thawnghmung.

Police did not have any suspect information to release, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.