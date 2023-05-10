MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion confiscated an altered firearm that was reportedly dropped during a pursuit Tuesday.

A Marion police officer first attempted to pull two men on dirt bikes over in the area of Swayze and Washington streets. The men had no license plates on their bikes, according to police.

One of the men then went onto a sidewalk as he evaded police. The man then went into a yard where he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Police said the man then ran away, and a pistol fell out of his pocket as he ran. The pistol had been altered to become a fully automatic weapon.

A K-9 was ultimately used to capture the man, who police identified as Keshaun Taylor.

Police were able to stop the other man, Matthew Goolsby, while he was on his bike.

Taylor was arrested for possession of a machine gun, unlawful carry of gun with prior conviction, as well as two counts of resisting law enforcement. Goolsby was arrested for resisting law enforcement, as well as a drug misdemeanor.