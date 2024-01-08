MARION, Ind. — A 76-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle over a bridge in Marion on Monday morning.

According to the Marion Police Department, police were called to the 500 block of S. Butler Avenue on report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle at approximately 7:36 a.m.

Police said 76-year-old Norman D. Forbes had been crossing the bridge on S. Butler Avenue on his bicycle when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The driver did not stop to lend aid to Forbes or call 911 to request an ambulance, the Marion Police Department said. Instead, the unknown driver fled the scene and left Forbes on the ground.

Police said Forbes was declared dead at the scene once first responders arrived at the bridge.

At this time, no information has been released about the suspect vehicle.

Police are asking for anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact authorities at (765) 662-9981 or call Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.