INDIANAPOLIS — According to court documents recently unsealed in Marion County, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in January 2022 in relation to a January 2019 shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

In November 2022, Samuel Newson pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. This was in relation to a January 2019 homicide where police found 19-year-old Svitlana Novotney in a vehicle in north Indianapolis with a gunshot would.

According to previous reports, Novotney was pronounced dead at the scene. Newson was arrested for his involvement in the homicide in April 2020.

In January 2022, Newson was sentenced to 20 years in jail after his guilty plea. Documents state that Newson will then serve two years of home detention and three years on probation.

In late 2021, officials with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX59/CBS4 that the documents related to this case were “sealed as confidential” and were not able to be unsealed until other connected cases were resolved.