Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces new pay incentives

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced new pay incentives aimed at retaining currently employees and attracting new hires.
In 2021, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said MCSO was short-staffed despite a huge push to recruit. He attributed the staffing issues to low entry-level pay.
The sheriff’s office hopes the following incentives will help with staffing:
- Bonus for current employees
- $2,500 bonus for those still employed within the Jail Division on February 1 of 2023
- New-hire signing bonus
- $5,000 for detention deputies and deputies
- $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program
- $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary
- Signing bonus for lateral transfers
- (Transfers must have graduated from a state-certified corrections officer academy or Indiana law enforcement academy equivalent and have had one-year of experience.)
- $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program
- $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary
- Lateral detention deputy pay ranges from $41,600-43,700
- Lateral deputy pay ranges from $47,200-53,800
- Overtime bonus
- $500 bonus for current MCSO employees who sign up for three overtime jail security shifts in 28 days
- The program will be capped at 100 participants every 28 days over a three-month period.
- Referral incentive
- $2,000 total bonus to each current employee who refers a recruit or lateral officer
- First $1,000 will be paid at six months of employment
- Second $1,000 will paid at one-year of employment
- College incentive
- Annual payment of $500 for those with a two-year degree
- Annual payment of $1,000 for those with a four-year degree
Sheriff Forestal noted that this incentive program was made possible with the support of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office and City Controller Ken Clark.