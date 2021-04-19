Marion County prosecutor addressing ‘red flag’ status of FedEx mass shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will address the “red flag” status of Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old who fatally shot eight people before killing himself during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility last week.

The state’s “red flag law” allows police or courts to seize guns from people who may commit violent acts. It became law in 2005 after the death of Indianapolis police officer Jake Laird by a man whose weapons had been returned even though the individuals had mental health issues.

The law is intended to prevent people from buying or possessing firearms if they’re found to be “an imminent risk” to themselves or others.

Hole was in possession of two rifles when police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the aftermath of the April. 15 shooting. He’d purchased the guns legally in July and September of 2020, according to the ATF.

Hole was known to law enforcement.

In March 2020, IMPD responded to a mental health call at his address. Hole was transported to a hospital, and a shotgun was seized at the time. The FBI subsequently interviewed Hole in April 2020.