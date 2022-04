MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for kidnapping.

Authorities said 47-year-old Ryan Edwards is wanted for kidnapping as of April 5.

He is described as standing 6’3″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477. Tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.