MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for childing molesting and failure to register as a sex offender.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said 52-year-old Dennis Gerald Martin was originally convicted in 2008 of child molesting in Marion County.

Martin is described as 5’9″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Those who submit tips through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.