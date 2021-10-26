Man’s homicide after falling from stairs during fight ruled self-defense by Marion Co. prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has made a ruling in a homicide investigation from September.

Investigators say IMPD officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Cholla Terrace on September 9. During the incident, 50-year-old Brian Hale pursued another man up a flight of stairs where a physical altercation began.

As they were fighting, both men fell down the stairs. Hale was knocked unconscious and then taken to St. Vincent hospital. He died at the hospital from his injuries more than two weeks later on September 25.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and determined the death was a homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office then reviewed the case and determined the case to be self-defense on part of the other party involved.

Anyone with further information about this incident should contact Detective Carlton Howard at the IMPD North District Detective office at 317.327.6100 or e-mail him at Carlton.Howard@indy.gov.