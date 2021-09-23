Man wounded, woman and child unhurt in Hendricks County road rage shooting, police say

CLAYTON, Ind. – A driver was shot in the leg Thursday morning in what investigators described as a road rage incident.

Around 10:40 a.m., Hendricks County deputies were dispatched at a truck stop at State Road 39 and I-70 after a man was shot in the leg.

The preliminary investigation found that the shooting was the result of a road rage dispute. Deputies said a Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound in the left lane of I-70 near mile marker 57 when a white four-door passenger car passed it on the right side and then abruptly cut in front of the Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru got into the right lane and pulled next to the other car; a passenger in the other car opened fire multiple times, striking the driver of the Subaru in the lower leg.

The driver exited the interstate, parked at the truck stop and called for help. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A woman and infant who were in the Subaru at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Police are now looking for the other car, which was described as a four-door white sedan with dark tinted windows. The car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, was occupied by at least three Black males, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 317-745-9354 regarding case number 21-7769.