INDIANAPOLIS – A man jumped over the counter at an Indianapolis White Castle and demanded money during a robbery this month, police say.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on May 6 at the White Castle located at 3210 E. Washington St.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man, dressed all in black, hopped over the counter while holding a handgun and demanded money during the incident.

He then ran out of the business. Police released surveillance images of the man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).