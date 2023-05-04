INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with his wife’s death learned his punishment.

A judge sentenced Derrick Mann to 15 years in the January 2020 death of Sinthia Costa.

The sentencing order indicated that Mann’s 15-year sentence would include 10 years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and 5 years suspended, with 4 years of probation. He was also given credit for time served.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Mann after he called 911 and claimed Costa shot herself in the head during an argument at a home on Euclid Avenue. Investigators didn’t believe his story added up; an autopsy found Costa had been shot in the back of the head.

Costa lived in Maryland and returned to Indianapolis just 10 days before the shooting in hopes of fixing the couple’s relationship, investigators said.

Prosecutors eventually charged Mann with murder and voluntary manslaughter. A day after his trial began in February 2023, Mann agreed to a deal, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the murder charge.