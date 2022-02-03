U.S. Marshals: Man wanted in murder of Ohio 4-year-old might be in Indianapolis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the September 2020 killing of a 4-year-old boy from Struthers, Ohio might be in Indianapolis or Atlanta, Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force announced.

Marshals seek 21-year-old Andre McCoy, who faces several charges including aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the Sept. 21, 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney, age 4, at the home of his mother in Niles, Ohio. McCoy also faces charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence.

McCoy was shot in the head in the same shooting that killed Sweeney but has been on the lam since he received treatment for his wounds. He is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 215 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered. Contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters can remain anonymous

Prosecutors said McCoy was one of three people who broke into the home early in the morning to rob the boyfriend of Rowan’s mother of a large amount of cash after he cashed a stimulus check. Prosecutors have not said how McCoy also ended up shot or why he was also shot.

Also charged with Sweeney’s death are Kimonie Bryant, 25, and Brandon Crump, 18. Bryant also faces the death penalty if convicted, but Crump is not eligible for the death penalty because he was a juvenile when Sweeney was killed.

Two other people have also been indicted for their roles in the crime.

Bryant was indicted a few weeks after Sweeney was killed but McCoy, Crump and the others were not indicted until March.