INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on a charge of serious violent felon with a firearm.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said 47-year-old William Joseph Shellhouse was charged on Tuesday.

Shellhouse is described as standing 6′ tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.