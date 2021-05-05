Man wanted in connection with Indy shooting dies in Illinois police chase

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. – A man who died following a police chase in Illinois was wanted in connection with a shooting outside an Indianapolis school, police said.

Police were looking for 32-year-old Brandon Shockley following the April 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Mary Castle Early Learning Center that left a person in critical condition.

On Monday, deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office received word from Indiana State Police to watch for a blue Chevrolet Malibu heading westbound on I-70.

Around 10:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description and followed it. The deputy turned on his lights and siren, but the vehicle continued westbound on I-70.

Indiana State Police deployed stop sticks at the state line; the Malibu kept going at a reduced speed. At the 153-mile marker in Illinois, the car went off the road and into a ditch.

Shortly after that, shots were fired from the car, and responding officers returned fire. When officers made it to the vehicle, they found a man dead inside.

The Clark County (Illinois) Coroner’s Office identified the man as Shockley. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Illinois State Police are investigating.