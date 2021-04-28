Man shot while taking out garbage on south side, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on Indy’s south side Tuesday night.

IMPD said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Madison Avenue near Stop 11 Road. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he was shot while taking out the trash. He told police he did not know why he was targeted.

His status was last described as stable.

Police continue to investigate.