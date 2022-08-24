INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving.

The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard.

A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot him as he went through the intersection.

He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be stable. Police have not released any information on a suspect.

IMPD says if you have any information, call Detective Gregg Taylor at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).