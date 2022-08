INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Road on report of a person shot.

Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.

As of just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the victim is said to have been transported to Eskenazi and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.