Man shot outside Castleton bar on Sunday dies from injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said the man shot outside Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton on Sunday morning has died as a result of his injuries.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near Castleton Square Mall.

The man was originally transported to a hospital in critical condition as a result of his wounds but ended up succumbing to his injury and passing away on Tuesday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of the man’s death and will release his name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.