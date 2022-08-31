INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected.

Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel streets.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with no one inside of it. The vehicle had left the roadway in the crash, IMPD confirmed.

Officers then found a male shooting victim a few blocks down on Prospect.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.