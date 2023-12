INDIANAPOLIS – A man was shot during a disturbance on the west side early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 3500 block of St. Thomas Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a woman shot a man during what appeared to be a domestic situation. A baby was inside the residence when it happened.

The man was in stable condition, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.