INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot during an argument with his neighbor on the city’s near east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to a residential area near the intersection of N. Hamilton Avenue and E. Washington Street on the city’s near east side on report of shots fired.

While en route to the area, officers got a tip that a man with a gunshot wound had shown up at a nearby fire station on E. Washington Street. Upon arrival at the station, IMPD said the man had left and a firefighter told them the man said he would “find his own way to the hospital”.

Officers then went to a residence near 40 N. Hamilton Avenue and found multiple people standing outside a home. It became clear that a disturbance between neighbors had led to gunshots being fired, IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said on scene.

Eventually, the gunshot victim, identified as an adult male, turned up outside of the residence. IMPD said officers transported the man to Eskenazi Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Capt. Weilhammer said that IMPD then learned of a possible suspect in the shooting who was inside a residence in the neighborhood. An IMPD SWAT team was called and investigators tried to make contact with the potential suspect and garner more on what led up to the shooting.

However, around 11:30 p.m., it was determined that no one was inside the potential suspect apartment and the SWAT situation was terminated.

Anyone with information on what led up to the shooting or who was involved is being asked by IMPD to contact Det. Ronald Clayton by calling (317) 327-3475. No other information was immediately provided by police.