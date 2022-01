INDIANAPOLIS — A male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a southwest side home.

Police were called to investigate the shooting in the 6000 block of Furnas Road around 2 a.m.

A male was found shot several times and taken to the hospital. He was last described as stable.

Police say a female roommate told them two males entered the house, shot the victim, and ran off.

Investigators continue to work the case.