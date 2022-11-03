PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said.

Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release.

Shortly after, police received another call from the man at the same address saying he had just shot his nephew. Officers arrived to find an adult man conscious but suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, police said, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The homeowner who told police he pulled the trigger is being cooperative with investigators, PPD said. Officers believe there are no additional suspects and no ongoing public safety risk.