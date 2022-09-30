INDIANAPOLIS – When police found Javentay Chapman in a car near Michigan and 38th streets in 2021, they discovered he had multiple cellphones and accessories that matched those stolen from a Boone County AT&T Store.

He was also wearing clothes matching those of a suspect who robbed the store at gunpoint, federal prosecutors said.

Now, 21-year-old Chapman is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A federal judge sentenced him to more than 9 years (111 months). The judge also ordered three years of supervised probation upon his release.

Federal prosecutors said Chapman and a juvenile accomplice entered the AT&T Store at 1602 N. Lebanon St. in Lebanon on Feb. 25, 2021. They were both armed and pointed their guns at an employee. They ordered the worker to open the store’s safe and get on the floor before stuffing several phones and electronics from the safe into a bag.

One of the robbers asked the employee if the phones had trackers on them; the worker told him he didn’t know. Chapman and the juvenile then left the store.

At least one of the phones indeed had a tracker, investigators said. Police used the GPS tracking device to locate a vehicle driving south on I-65. Police stopped the car near Michigan and 38th streets in Indianapolis; Chapman was inside the vehicle.

A search turned up several cellphones, accessories and a tracking device accompanying one of the phones. Police also found a pair of guns. Surveillance video from the robbery showed a person matching Chapman’s description and wearing the same clothes robbing the store.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Fishers Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Lebanon Police Department.

Chapman was no stranger to local law enforcement. In 2018, he was arrested in connection with a robbery at an Indianapolis IHOP restaurant in which a sheriff’s deputy was shot. He was 18 years old at the time. The case against Chapman was later dismissed, although another man was sentenced to 23 years.