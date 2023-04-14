GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County judge sentenced a man to 85 years in the murder of one teenager and the attempted murder of another in 2020.

Seth Workman was 17 years old when he shot into a home, killing 18-year-old Khloe Victoria Martin and injuring 18-year-old Peyton Xzavier-Lee Mills on Dec. 30, 2020.

He was initially held as a juvenile before the case moved to adult court. Workman will turn 20 in November. Jurors found him guilty during a trial in February.

Judge Jeffrey Todd sentenced Workman on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, dealing in marijuana, burglary, theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

The murder count carried the stiffest penalty, with Workman sentenced to 55 years. The attempted murder count included a 30-year sentence. Sentences for the other counts were to be served concurrently with the murder sentence, the judge said.

In the sentencing order from this week, Todd cited the fact that Workman victimized more than one person as an aggravating circumstance. Workman’s age and “complete lack of prior criminal history” were weighed as mitigating circumstances.

“The court finds the mitigating and aggravating circumstances balance, therefore, advisory sentences are appropriate for each felony offense,” Wood wrote in the order.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020, in the 7900 block of E. 700 South. Deputies responded to the address, where they found Martin and Mills had been shot. Martin died from a gunshot wound to the chest while Mills was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Charging documents said Workman fired multiple shots from a handgun into the home “with the intent” to kill Martin and Mills.

In court this week, Workman expressed his desire to appeal the sentence. The court gave him credit for 833 days already served as he awaited his trial and sentencing.