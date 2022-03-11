INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man was sentenced Thursday to 80 years in prison for the death of a woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church.

Robert Burks was found guilty after a one-day trial in the slaying of Julie Morey.

Morey, 58, was found strangled and stabbed on Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Robert Burks

Church leaders have said Morey, who was homeless, wasn’t a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church but had been visiting the church for at least two years.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Morey had filed a police report alleging that Burks punched her in the face, causing her to have black eyes, prosecutors said.

A forensics report found that Burks’ DNA was on the victim’s hands, face, neck, and underneath her fingernails.