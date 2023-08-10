INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after a double murder at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis in May 2021.

According to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Kelyn Harris was sentenced to 55 years after Harris was found guilty of two murder counts during a two-day trial in July.

According to previous reports, Harris shot and killed 23-year-old Frederick Leon Small and 18-year-old Ezekiel Watkins and left another person injured while in the gas station.

Officials said in the release that security footage showed that Harris fired “a multitude of shots” at Watkins and Small when they entered a gas station. After the incident, Harris and the other person he was with went to their vehicle and left the scene.

“Two individuals lost their lives due to an act of vengeful gun violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release. “Today, prosecutors secured justice on behalf of Mr. Watkins and Mr. Small, and the Prosecutor’s Office will continue our pursuit to combat senseless violence.”