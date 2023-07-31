INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Court documents detail between April 2 and April 26 of 2021, 23-year-old Kelvin Henderson visited a federally licensed firearms dealer at its locations in Indianapolis, Carmel and Lebanon. Henderson purchased six Glock 9mm handguns and one Ruger AR-556.

Multiple purchases of identical firearms in a short period of time are indicative of gun trafficking. During the buys, Henderson falsely stated that he was the actual buyer of the guns. Investigators say Henderson illegally purchased the guns on behalf of others in a scheme known as “straw purchasing.”

Surveillance video from the gun dealer showed Henderson handing one of the firearms purchased to another person immediately after leaving the store. In an interview with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Henderson admitted to using the social media platform Instagram for the purchase on behalf of two individuals.

Authorities claimed the purchases arranged included one person who Henderson stated was a student at an Indianapolis high school and too young to purchase the guns legally.

“Gun traffickers who put deadly weapons in the hands of people with no business having them fuel the epidemic of gun violence in our communities,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Today’s gun traffickers are using Instagram and other social media platforms to illegally put guns in the hands of children and criminals. Together with our partners at ATF we will make our neighborhoods safer by targeting the sources of crime guns and holding illegal gun traffickers accountable.”

“Kelvin Henderson not only illegally purchased firearms, but he did so knowingly risking the lives of minors and the safety of our community. Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime and will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick. “ATF and its law enforcement partners will identify and hold accountable those individuals who continue to contribute to the violence in our cities.”

In addition to Henderson’s one-year sentence to federal prison, the judge ordered that he be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one additional year following his release.