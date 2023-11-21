MARION, Ind. — A Marion man facing a long list of charges agreed to a plea deal after stealing a school bus and attempting to sexually assault a teenager last year.

Prosecutors charged Zachary Case with 17 counts in connection with the July 2022 incident. In court last month, Case pleaded guilty to 10 of those counts, including attempted rape, burglary resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, battery, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, auto theft and striking a law enforcement officer.

The court accepted his plea deal and sentenced him to 30 years on the rape-related charge, with 10 years suspended. Other sentences—16 years for burglary; 12 years for criminal confinement; 6 years for battery and disarming a law enforcement officer; 2.5 years for resisting law enforcement and auto theft; and 1 year for striking a law enforcement animal—will be served concurrently.

It essentially means Case is expected to serve 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with the balance suspended to probation. He was also given credit for time served.

Other terms of the sentencing agreement include a drug and alcohol assessment, a mental health evaluation and sex offender counseling. Case isn’t allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and is required to register as a sex offender.

The judge recommended “purposeful incarceration” for Case. Upon the completion of the substance abuse treatment program and 12 years of the sentence, the court will consider a sentence modification.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped seven counts against Case, including intimidation, battery, interference with reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.

In July 2022, the Marion Police Department responded to a 911 call from a 17-year-old old. When they arrived in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street, they found Case running away from the residence. Police deployed a Taser, but it didn’t work, and Case struck an officer in the face multiple times. He tried to take the officer’s weapon, police said.

A K9 officer eventually apprehended Case, who continued to resist while being handcuffed. He scuffled with officers in the hospital, police said.

Investigators later learned Case was out on bond for multiple felonies and had stolen a school bus from the bus depot. He eventually went inside the home where police found him. While inside, he cornered a 17-year-old, tried to sexually assault her and attacked a man who tried to intervene.

That led to the 911 call and Case’s apprehension.