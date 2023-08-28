NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his role in a 2018 homicide.

Jessie Fulton, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury charge. Fulton was also charged with murder, but the charge was dismissed after a plea deal.

According to previous reports, officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to the 800 block of Vine Street just after 5 a.m. on Jan 9, 2018, regarding a person who had been shot in a garage.

Upon arrival, officers located a man later identified as 49-year-old Steven Dunn. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators also arrested and charged two other men in the incident with murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.